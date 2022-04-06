Watch: Unexpected chemistry between cat and pigeon leaves Twitter astonished

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 27,000 likes and the number is increasing

Nothing can be more entertaining than watching videos of animals playing with each other. Be it laying down in each other’s company, or playing around together in or outside the house, the bond shared by these creatures is a treat for our eyes to watch.

Recently, a video of the same type has gone viral and has been grabbing eyeballs of the internet users. The video clip shows the chemistry between a cat and a pigeon who was caught sharing some cute moments.

The video was shared by a Turkish girl on 5 April on her personal Twitter handle. The clip showcases an unexpected ending of a scene that starts with a cat approaching a pigeon on the rooftop of a neighbouring house. The video starts with suspense as it shows a white cat walking towards a pigeon as if it is heading to attack the bird. However, the viewers were left in awe after watching the ending of the clipping. The unanticipated ending shows the cat kissing the pigeon.

Watch the moment here:

The video had been edited with background music to build the suspense and then to leave the viewers speechless with the unexpected conclusion. Interestingly, the 20-second clip begins with suspenseful music and ends with a romantic approach.

The clip left the audience chuckling at the bond shared between the cat and the pigeon. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 27,000 likes and the number is increasing. It has also garnered around 7,000 retweets following some funny reactions and memes.

A user retweeted saying, "Could it be a sick bird and the cat sniffed the sickness and retreated?" Another viewer referred to the ending as "a plot twist worthy of an O'Henry novel". One of the users metaphorically said, "If only Russia did that to Ukraine".