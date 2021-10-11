In a video tweeted by news agency Reuters, Julia can be seen choosing various kinds of soil to paint her canvas.

Syrian artist Julia Saeed’s circumstances were such that she had to flee her home, in Raqqa. Julia’s love for art kept growing, but unfortunately, she had to leave all her painting kits and artistic possessions when she fled. Unable to afford a painting kit after fleeing, she decided to pursue her passion through a different medium. She began using soil instead and gave colours to her canvas.

In a video tweeted by news agency Reuters, Julia can be seen choosing various kinds of soil to paint her canvas. She said that initially, she could not afford paints and was left with no other choice. She had picked up the soil as an alternative because it was readily available and also saved money. However, now she enjoys using soil to paint, even though she has colours now and can afford them.

Watch the video here:

WATCH: Syrian artist Julia Saeed started painting with soil after she fled her home in Raqqa and could not afford to buy paint. Now she has made painting with soil her unique style pic.twitter.com/JsE64Imai5 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 10, 2021

The Syrian artist also shared her views on the new technique that she employed to give wings to her dream. She said that now it has become essential for her to paint with soil otherwise it creates a void in her - a feeling of something being missing.

Having swapped paint with soil, Julia makes it a point to paint something new every day. She now roams in public parks to collect soil, along with organizing workshops for artists where she also teaches techniques of soil painting to various children.

The one-minute clip of Saeed has garnered over seventy-eight thousand views and is being shared online. Several Twitter users are impressed by this artist’s technique and have praised her for pursuing her passion amidst adverse situations. Julia's unique style of painting has caught the attention of Twitter users.