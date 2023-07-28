WATCH: Ukrainian military vehicle decides to check how deep the Russian anti-tank ditch is, gets swallowed up

The Ukrainian forces are encountering various dangers while attacking the Russian lines. A new video has surfaced that highlights one particular threat – treacherous trench traps.

The video, reportedly taken by the Russians, shows a military vehicle falling into an anti-tank ditch, which is followed by additional barriers resembling concrete pyramid-shaped obstacles known as dragon’s teeth.



The location was later identified as Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region, where a major Ukrainian ground attack is underway.

The video didn’t provide many details, such as the type of vehicle involved or whether it was an accident. However, it is evident that the Ukrainian offensive faces a formidable defence built by Russia over several months. This defence includes not only anti-tank trenches but also reinforced trenches, bunkers, wire-entanglements, and complex minefields, showcasing Russia’s strong engineering capabilities, according to a report by Business Insider.

These anti-tank trenches have a long history, dating back to World War I. They are designed to be wide and deep enough to consume an advancing vehicle, making it challenging for tanks and vehicles to pass through. These ditches can be up to 19-feet wide and 13-feet deep.

Reports suggest that the Ukrainian forces have been engaging the Russians with artillery during the intensified fighting.

The Ukrainian armed forces are believed to be conducting a significant counteroffensive against the Russian lines. However, the situation remains fluid.

