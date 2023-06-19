In the weeks leading up to the UK elections, Rishi Sunak’s parents gained prominence for being of Indian descent. Now, it is beyond doubt that Indians love sweets. Additionally, they enjoy sharing ghee-laden desserts with their loved ones. But homemade mithai isn’t that harmful health-wise after all. Bonding over ‘barfi’ made by Sunak’s mother, the British PM shared a clip of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy trying out a mithai. This was during latter’s visit to Britain on a European tour in February. The video was shared ahead of Zelenskyy’s virtual appearance at a conference in London this week.

A talk over ‘barfi’

In describing how he served barfi to Zelenskyy, Sunak mentioned that his mother brought homemade mithai just days before the meeting with President Zelenskyy. Recalling the incident, he shared: ”My mum had got some Indian sweets that she wanted to give me that she’d made, called barfi. I saw President Zelensky on the Monday after that and he and I were chatting and he was hungry. So I actually gave him some of my mum’s barfi which she was very happy to see. She was thrilled by that,” in a video by 10 Downing Street’s official YouTube channel.

The UK PM added that it was the following Monday that Zelenskyy met him. “He and I were chatting. He was hungry. So, I actually gave him some of my mum’s barfi… She was thrilled by that,” he explained.

In an Instagram post, Sunak shared a shot of himself serving barfi to Zelenskyy. “It’s not every day that @zelenskiy_official tries your mum’s homemade sweets,” he captioned the post.

Rishi Sunak, 43, was born and raised by parents of Punjabi descent in Southampton. While Yashvir, his father, is a doctor, his mother, Usha runs a pharmacy in the port city of England’s Hampshire. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy.

In a press conference on 21 June, the largest international conference the UK will host this year, Rishi Sunak will call on entrepreneurs and businesses to invest more in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion. According to the UK government’s official website, world leaders, business leaders, investors, and NGOs are expected to attend the summit, underlining international support for Ukraine’s long-term recovery. The two-day event begins in London on Wednesday with Volodymyr Zelenskyy appearing virtually.

