Watch: Ukraine accuses Russia of dropping phosphorus bombs on Bakhmut

The besieged city of Bakhmut was attacked by phosphorus bombs by Russian forces overnight, according to reports from Ukraine.

A dramatic video posted on social media by the Ukrainian defence ministry on Friday night allegedly depicts the results of heavy bombing in the Donetsk region’s besieged town.

The city was reportedly videotaped by a drone following Russian shelling, “most likely with phosphorus incendiary munitions,” according to Ukrainian news outlet Euromaidan Press.

“Let’s stand! ” was uploaded alongside a video on the Ukrainian military’s Facebook page. Soldiers from the Special Operations Force (SSO) and their allies are still defending Bakhmut.

“The enemy used phosphorus and incendiary ammunition in Bakhmut, trying to wipe the city off the face of the Earth,” the SSO told Ukrainian news outlet Ukrainska Pravda.

“Looks like something out of a video game. but it is real life,” tweeted journalist Varenichok Eristavi to his 99,000 followers. “There were real people still living in those buildings. Russia is a death cult.”

“The same situation was in Mariupol. When they can’t do anything, phosphorus munitions are fired,” Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, posted on Telegram.

White phosphorus is mixed into phosphorus bombs, which can be employed as smoke screens or as burning weapons. International treaties do not forbid their use as chemical weapons, but they are not permitted in civilian areas.

However, information security expert Khaled Alfaiomi stated on Twitter that using phosphorus bombs in the city of Donetsk “is a blatant breach of international law and a horrific act of cruelty. For their acts in Bakhmut, Russia and the Wagner mercenaries must be held accountable.

The Ukrainian defence ministry tweeted, “Not enough shells, but more than enough phosphorus,” in response to Yevgeny Prigozhin of the Wagner Group’s allegations that his men leading the assault on the city lacked ammunition.

On May 9, when Russia celebrates the Soviet Union’s part in overthrowing Nazi Germany, Victory Day, Kyiv issued a warning that Moscow’s forces were attempting to take Bakhmut.

As Russia seeks “with all its might” to take the city, according to the deputy defence minister of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar, Wagner mercenaries are being relocated from other locations and replaced by airborne assault groups.

Prigozhin announced on Friday that a “70 percent shortage of ammunition” would force his soldiers to leave Bakhmut the day after Victory Day.

Also Read: Russia ‘fires’ white phosphorous bombs in Ukraine: What are these deadly munitions that ‘rain down hell’?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.