WATCH: UK policeman dances with Indians protesting against Khalistanis outside High Commission in London

A British policeman on Tuesday was seen dancing with members of the Indian community outside the Indian High Commission in London.

Indians were protesting the vandalism of the High Commission by Khalistanis. On Sunday, Khalistan supporters pulled down the tricolour at the High Commission

#WATCH | British policeman dances with Indian supporters outside the Indian High Commission in London. Indians have gathered outside Indian High Commission to protest against the Khalistanis and in support of the Indian flag. pic.twitter.com/puQq5Y7kRZ — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

Twitter handle UK Insight also shared several videos of Indians gathered outside the High Commission in support of the Indian flag.

LIVE | Videos from the solidarity event at @HCI_London happening now, organised by the #British Indian diaspora to express solidarity with the mission, personnel and India, following Sunday's attack and failed attempt to bring down the #India flag. #UK #BritishIndians #London pic.twitter.com/0gCuGc3lye — INSIGHT UK (@INSIGHTUK2) March 21, 2023

Carrying tricolours, members of the Indian diaspora also gathered outside the India House in UK.

EXCLUSIVE | VIDEO: UK Indian diaspora groups gathered at India House in London to support India after the pro-Khalistani protesters pulled down the Indian flag at the Indian High Commission earlier. pic.twitter.com/99M2HuPlMD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 21, 2023

