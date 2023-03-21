World

WATCH: UK policeman dances with Indians protesting against Khalistanis outside High Commission in London

Indians were protesting the vandalism of the High Commission by Khalistanis. On Sunday, Khalistan supporters pulled down the tricolour at the High Commission

FP Staff March 21, 2023 20:00:34 IST
British Indians hold solidarity event outside the Indian High Commission in UK on 21 March 2023. Twitter/@INSIGHTUK2

A British policeman on Tuesday was seen dancing with members of the Indian community outside the Indian High Commission in London.

Twitter handle UK Insight also shared several videos of Indians gathered outside the High Commission in support of the Indian flag.

Carrying tricolours, members of the Indian diaspora also gathered outside the India House in UK.

Updated Date: March 21, 2023 20:35:03 IST

