WATCH: UK MP Jeremy Corbyn grabs hand of Jewish reporter when asked to condemn Palestine militants recruiting teens

Jeremy Corbyn, a Member of Parliament from Britain, forcefully grabbed the hand of a Jewish reporter when he was asked to condemn the use of child soldiers by Palestinians.

In a video posted by Israel Advocacy Movement on Twitter, the journalist can be heard asking Corbyn, “Can you condemn Islamic Jihad for recruiting children as soldiers?”

Jeremy Corbyn forcefully grabbed this Jewish reporter when he asked him to condemn the use of child soldiers by Palestinian Islamic Jihad. pic.twitter.com/VMOBxWcbOV — Israel Advocacy Movement (@israel_advocacy) July 6, 2023

After ignoring the question for several minutes, Corbyn can be seen grabbing the journalist’s hand to which he said, “Take your hands off me.”

“Jeremy, behave,” the journalist added.

“What kind of a man gets angry when asked to condemn the use of child soldiers? Because that is exactly what happened. Palestinian Islamic Jihad has confirmed that the teenagers who were killed in Jenin were their fighters,” he continued.

Islamic Jihad mourn the death of teen ‘martyr’

A 16-year-old boy was killed during the Israeli strikes over Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Noureddin Marshoud was declared by the militant Islamic Jihad group to be one of its four “martyred” during Israel’s assault on the Jenin refugee camp.

Among the 11 Palestinians who were killed in one of the biggest Israeli operations in the West Bank in recent years were four teenagers. The Islamic Jihad said that alongside Marshoud, fighters aged 17, 18, and 19 were killed.

Hamas, the Islamist group that governs the Gaza Strip, says one of its members was killed. There was no immediate confirmation from Palestinian sources as to whether the other six fatalities – including males aged 17 to 23 – were combatants or civilians.

Jeremy Corbyn’s connection to Palestinians

Jeremy Corbyn, the ex-Labour Party chief, has been known to be a strong advocate for the Palestinian cause in Israel. So much so, that he had to lose his position as party chief in 2020 after he was accused of anti-Semitism.

In an interview with Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen, Corbyn said, “I have absolutely no doubt whatsoever that my clearly stated support for the right of Palestinian people to be able to live in peace free from occupation, free from being under siege as in Gaza, and for those living in refugee camps… played a factor in all this.”

In 2021, Corbyn even received an award for his efforts in helping the Palestinian people. The Palestinian Forum in Britain awarded Corbyn with the highest honour for his efforts in helping Palestinian refugees.

“The Palestinian people have suffered like no other in that they have been under occupation for many decades, and many are living in refugee camps ever since 1948 in different countries around the region, but particularly in Lebanon,” the British MP said after he received the award.

With inputs from agencies