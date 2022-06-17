Watch: UK man gets tattooed his favourite Nike sneakers on feet, says tired of paying for shoes

Among the commenters, while some users applauded the unique design, some have expressed their discomfort. One of the users jokingly wrote, “Would not wanna walk a mile in his shoes.” Another user commented, “Bet he is feeling them at the moment.”

Fascination for sneakers and sports shoes nowadays is quite trendy among youngsters. It has become one of the coolest hobbies to decorate the collection with the latest designs. But a man from the United Kingdom has set a unique example while showing his love for sneakers. He has tattooed the design of his favourite sneaker from the sports brand, Nike, on his feet.

The tattoos of the sneaker pair have been made by a famous tattoo artist Dean Gunther. Gunther has shared the experience of imitating the detailed design of the sneakers on an Instagram post. According to him, it took almost 8 hours to finish the art. He recorded a time-lapse of the whole process and uploaded it on his Instagram handle.

Watch the video here:

Gunther has captioned the video by saying, “He was tired of paying for shoes every few months, so he got his favourite Nike shoes tattooed on for life.” Without any doubt, the video has caught many eyes across social media and people have appreciated his effort and the artwork as well. Since being posted, the video has garnered more than one thousand likes on Instagram and the comment section has flooded with different reactions.

Among the commenters, while some users applauded the unique design, some have expressed their discomfort. One of the users jokingly wrote, “Would not wanna walk a mile in his shoes.” Another user commented, “Bet he is feeling them at the moment.”

In a conversation with NeedToKnow.online, Gunther stated that he always wanted to make something unique that can give the illusion that the client is wearing a pair of shoes. But the most challenging part came when he realised that the whole art only can be done with his free hand as a stencil would not work. He invested a lot of time to make sure that everything matched the shape of the legs. "It’s all freehand. Once that was on, the tattooing was straightforward," he explained.