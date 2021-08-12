The impromptu run-and-tackle happened at a match between FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City SC on 7 August

During an intense game, it is rare that anything other than the players holds your attention. But spectators at a soccer game were left surprised as a two-year-old child ran into the field while the game was on. Luckily for him, his mother came to his rescue, tackling the kid and scooping him up within seconds.

Watch the video here —

We hope this mother and her young pitch invader are having a great day. 😂

pic.twitter.com/hKfwa6wyWI — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 9, 2021

The impromptu run-and-tackle happened at a match between FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City SC on 7 August. The toddler, later identified as Zaydek Carpenter, had gone to see his first soccer game with his mother.

What happened next was unexpected. Excited by the match, the child ran into the field, probably hoping to get the ball. Noticing his absence, his mother ran after him. Moving just like a professional sportsperson, she tackled her kid and picked him up in mere seconds. Much to the astonishment of the crowd, she hoisted the toddler and marched back to her seat.

The video of the incident has gone viral. The Major League Soccer also posted a clip of the incident, saying that they hope “this mother and her young pitch invader are having a great day”.

In an interview, Carpenter’s mother, Morgan Tucker, described her experience. “I literally looked away for one second,” the Ohio resident said, adding that Carpenter was under the fence by then. She said that she had to “jump over the gate” to sprint after him. She and Carpenter were later seen enjoying the game, without a rerun of the tackle.

Viewers were left in splits by the clip. Several praised the quick reflexes of the mother, while others have joked about toddlers, saying that they could be the fastest humans on the planet. The hilarious clip has been viewed over 2,49,000 times to date.