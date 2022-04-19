World

Watch| Two-year-old dog Patron sniffs out Russian explosives in Ukraine, hailed as hero

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) has posted a video about the adorable canine. According to the SES, Patron has sniffed out around 90 explosive objects so far.

As the war in Ukraine continues to rage on, several unlikely heroes have emerged from the conflict. One of them is Patron, a two-year-old Jack Russell Terrier. The dog has become a hero for sniffing out explosives around the city of Chernihiv.

The caption of the clip states that the “military dog - the talisman of the Chernihiv pyrotechnicians, continues to carry the service! Since the beginning of the war, he, along with the SPSS sappers, destroyed almost 90 explosive objects.”

The Facebook clip shows Patron wearing a safety jacket and accompanying people to find and clear out landmines and other explosive devices around Chernihiv. The dog can also be seen sitting on the lap of a Ukrainian soldier as they go ahead to the location where an explosive is believed to have been hidden.

The video was also shared by the Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security, which falls under Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture and Information Policy. The handle stated that while some day Patron’s life might be turned into a movie, he is currently “faithfully performing his professional duties.”

The Jack Russell Terrier has amassed several fans all over the globe, who remain impressed with his dedication and bravery. Here are some of their reactions:

Many users also tweeted sketches of Patron to show their appreciation for the dog’s bravery. According to reports, the Jack Russell Terrier has become popular among Ukrainian troops due to its boundless energy and intensity.

According to the mayor of Chernihiv, Vladyslav Atroshenko, 70 percent of the city had been destroyed by Russian shelling and airstrikes. Moscow-led troops withdrew from the city in the beginning of April.

