An Argentina town, La Lucila del Mar, is in the news for all the right reasons. Recently, a rescue operation was conducted by around 30 people of the town, in order to save two whales that were stranded on the beach of the seaside resort town of La Lucila del Mar, along the Atlantic coast of Argentina.

According to the Mundo Marino Foundation, the first whale was a juvenile female humpback and was stranded near the beaches of Nueva Atlantis. The foundation was alerted by a neighbor which then carried out the rescue operation with the assistance of various Argentinian officials. This was a 32 feet (9.8 meters) long whale and it weighed about eight tons approximately.

The second whale was a male humpback that appeared on the Province of Buenos Aires’s coastline, Argentina. This whale weighed around seven tons and was 28 feet long in size. The rescue operation for this whale began on the morning of 5 October. The Mundo Marino Foundation relocated this whale too. Both the whales were rescued within a span of 48 hours.

Watch the video here:

Rescuers spent hours trying to save a seven-tonne humpback whale which became stranded on Argentina's Atlantic coast. Get the latest news at https://t.co/Gk97JUNAKD pic.twitter.com/DJoIW0ztYz — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 6, 2021

The video of this rescue operation went viral and the internet has been applauding this Argentinian team for its wonderful deed. The rescue team consisted of firefighters, marine conservationists, coastguard officials, volunteers, Civil defense members, and local area residents.

Initially, people tried to move the humpback whale manually but failed to do so. After repeated attempts and no result, the task became even more difficult as the whale had started feeling weak and its fins and tail could no longer move.

After this, additional aid was taken to help the whale. Rescuers wrapped a harness around the whale which was then attached to a crane. With the help of a tractor crane, the whale was moved into deep waters by the rescuers.