WATCH: Trump's advisor Roger Stone 'reveals' how he ‘plotted to overturn' 2020 election results

Newly aired footage from MSNBC has revealed that Roger Stone, a close associate of Donald Trump and a prominent figure in the GOP, could be seen dictating a plot aimed to overturn the 2020 US presidential election.

In the video, Stone can be heard dictating a message proposing that “any legislative body” possesses the authority to appoint their own electors to the Electoral College in light of “on the basis of overwhelming evidence of fraud.”

Watch:

Notably, such evidence has never been presented, and the legal efforts pursued by Trump and his allies were consistently rejected by the courts, including cases presided over by judges nominated by Trump himself.

Despite the lack of evidence, Stone asserted that state legislatures could still invalidate the results to “accurately reflect the president’s legitimate victory in their state, which was illegally denied him through fraud.”

Additionally, he emphasised the need for Trump’s supporters to engage in direct outreach and lobbying with lawmakers, a tactic that was frequently employed, even involving Trump himself pressuring officials to challenge the election outcome.

The video was shared with MSNBC by Danish filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen, who created a documentary titled “A Storm Foretold,” centered around Stone and the events of the 2020 election.

While Stone has not responded to the new footage, he has previously suggested that these clips could be “deep fake” videos.

