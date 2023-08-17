WATCH: Trump's advisor Roger Stone 'reveals' how he ‘plotted to overturn' 2020 election results
In the video, Stone can be heard dictating a message proposing that 'any legislative body' possesses the authority to appoint their own electors to the Electoral College in light of 'on the basis of overwhelming evidence of fraud'
Newly aired footage from MSNBC has revealed that Roger Stone, a close associate of Donald Trump and a prominent figure in the GOP, could be seen dictating a plot aimed to overturn the 2020 US presidential election.
In the video, Stone can be heard dictating a message proposing that “any legislative body” possesses the authority to appoint their own electors to the Electoral College in light of “on the basis of overwhelming evidence of fraud.”
Watch:
Two days before the 2020 election was called, Roger Stone laid out a fake electors plot to defraud states of their votes and secure a victory for Donald Trump.
Related Articles
This is damning evidence. pic.twitter.com/IJlVHGzvKT
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 16, 2023
Notably, such evidence has never been presented, and the legal efforts pursued by Trump and his allies were consistently rejected by the courts, including cases presided over by judges nominated by Trump himself.
Despite the lack of evidence, Stone asserted that state legislatures could still invalidate the results to “accurately reflect the president’s legitimate victory in their state, which was illegally denied him through fraud.”
Additionally, he emphasised the need for Trump’s supporters to engage in direct outreach and lobbying with lawmakers, a tactic that was frequently employed, even involving Trump himself pressuring officials to challenge the election outcome.
The video was shared with MSNBC by Danish filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen, who created a documentary titled “A Storm Foretold,” centered around Stone and the events of the 2020 election.
While Stone has not responded to the new footage, he has previously suggested that these clips could be “deep fake” videos.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Trump heads to court on charges of trying to overturn 2020 election defeat
In a series of posts on his social media site, Trump framed the indictment as a contrivance to derail his campaign, while his campaign issued a statement comparing the Biden administration to fascist regimes
Trump to face charges of trying to overturn 2020 election defeat
In a 45-page indictment on Tuesday, Special Counsel Jack Smith accused Trump and his allies of promoting false claims that the election was rigged, pressuring state and federal officials to alter the results and assembling fake slates of electors to try to wrest electoral votes from Joe Biden
Grand jury in Donald Trump election case hands down indictments
A grand jury investigating Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the US state of Georgia on Monday returned multiple indictments in what is expected to be a sprawling prosecution