Watch: Truck carrying LPG container falls into deep valley in PoK

A video shared on social media has gone viral that shows a truck carrying LPG gas falling into a deep valley somewhere in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The video was shared on the Reddit handle Catastrophic Failure on Wednesday by a user named Abdullah Arif.

The 30-second video shows the vehicle navigating a very narrow sandy path while crossing a mountain and falling into the ravine. The user said that the incident took place this month in Muzaffarabad, PoK.

The video begins with the truck carrying a giant white LPG gas container. The onlookers, who were already anticipating something was about to go wrong, were trying to warn the driver. A few seconds later, the rear end of the truck was seen slipping off the sandy road. After a while, the truck lost its balance and the entire vehicle slipped into the valley. As the truck slipped into the gorge, the local onlookers could be heard screaming, “Lord have mercy.”

Meanwhile, Redditors shared their reaction to the video. One of the users wrote that they were anticipating a dramatic explosion at the end of the video, however, that did not happen. Another user who claimed to have watched the full video commented, “Not even a puff. It was the most uneventful rollover I've seen, it just rolls down to the bottom. The end.”

A top comment on the post read, “If this ended in a Michael Bay-esque explosion, whoever edited this video really needs to re-consider their perceived calling in life.”

One user also informed that the truck driver jumped out of the truck and is safe. One user observed, “If you look real closely before the truck falls down the cliff you can see him actually jump out a split second before it falls.”

