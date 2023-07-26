WATCH | Travel blogger walks on 'world's most dangerous foot bridge in Pakistan'

The internet is a fascinating place for people to showcase their newly achieved skills or keep a record of their day-to-day adventures. While trying something new can be challenging and hard at first, it is the only path to discovering unknown experiences. However, it is crucial to understand the circumstances in which the stunt has been achieved, without rushing to take up the same task in zest from the comfort of one’s home.

Sharing a similar exhilarating ride, Zee, a travel blogger shared recent adrenaline-inducing memories from his visit to Northern Pakistan. In one of the viral clips, he traverses the famous ‘Passu or Hussaini Bridge’ in Hunza valley, located in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region. Stretching at approximately 1 Kilometer, the bridge, claimed to be around 70 years old, is used by locals to cross to the village on the other side.

The aerial view of Zee’s clip, shot by fellow traveller Paul Erik, shows a breathtaking view as he slowly crosses the bridge made of wooden planks with cracks. There are also ropes on the sides of the bridge for balance. An attractive tourist destination, Borith Lake beneath is surrounded by imposing mountains and a narrow wooden bridge connects it to the other side.

He captioned the post: “Crossing the world’s most dangerous foot bridge in Pakistan.”

The huge gaps between wooden planks make it one of the most difficult suspension bridges to cross with only a rope beside for balance. The treacherous Hunza River stream just beneath the bridge adds to the peril of crossing it.

However, it is not the blogger’s first experience dealing with fear. On the same trip, he shared a two-hour Jeep ride on the edge of cliff. Describing his point of view of travelling on one of the world’s most difficult roads, he captioned the post: “Most sections don’t have room for 2 cars. Drivers often need to reverse to let other Jeeps pass by.”

