WATCH: Top US Senate Republican Mitch McConnell freezes mid-sentence during press conference

During a press conference on Wednesday, US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell experienced a momentary pause in his remarks and seemed to lose his train of thought while discussing the annual defence bill.

After a drawn-out “uh,” he appeared frozen for about 20 seconds. McConnell’s fellow Republican leaders, unaware of his expression, gently guided him back to his office.

Watch:

This incident raised concerns among some colleagues, as McConnell had previously been absent for about six weeks after sustaining injuries from a fall at a dinner event, which resulted in a concussion and fractured rib.

Recently, his speech had sounded more hesitant, further fueling speculation about his health. However, when questioned by the press, McConnell assured them he was “fine” and capable of performing his duties, reported The Associated Press.

Despite concerns from Senator Barrasso, McConnell’s office did not disclose whether he sought medical attention after the incident. Later in the day, McConnell humorously mentioned that President Joe Biden had called to check on him, making a lighthearted reference to Biden’s own stumble at a previous event.

With inputs from agencies