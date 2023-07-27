WATCH: Top US Senate Republican Mitch McConnell freezes mid-sentence during press conference
After a drawn-out 'uh,' he appeared frozen and vacant for about 20 seconds. McConnell's fellow Republican leaders, unaware of his expression, gently guided him back to his office
During a press conference on Wednesday, US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell experienced a momentary pause in his remarks and seemed to lose his train of thought while discussing the annual defence bill.
After a drawn-out “uh,” he appeared frozen for about 20 seconds. McConnell’s fellow Republican leaders, unaware of his expression, gently guided him back to his office.
Watch:
Mitch McConnell stopped speaking and froze at the podium today.
Related Articles
…he had to be physically walked back behind closed doors.
That man is not well. It’s time to send the folks who have been in D.C. for decades into retirement pic.twitter.com/GA8Xb1EDVq
— Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) July 26, 2023
This incident raised concerns among some colleagues, as McConnell had previously been absent for about six weeks after sustaining injuries from a fall at a dinner event, which resulted in a concussion and fractured rib.
Recently, his speech had sounded more hesitant, further fueling speculation about his health. However, when questioned by the press, McConnell assured them he was “fine” and capable of performing his duties, reported The Associated Press.
Despite concerns from Senator Barrasso, McConnell’s office did not disclose whether he sought medical attention after the incident. Later in the day, McConnell humorously mentioned that President Joe Biden had called to check on him, making a lighthearted reference to Biden’s own stumble at a previous event.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Japan: University students wear cosplay costumes for graduation, internet awestruck
Kyoto University permitted students to wear anything they wished to wear. However, the students took 'anything' quite literally and wore cosplays at the graduation ceremony
Watch: Woman savours pizza cooked on Guatemala's active volcano; internet stunned
As per her Instagram profile, Alex is a regular traveler who updates her followers about travel ideas and tips. She has visited 35 national parks out of 63. In addition, she has covered all 50 states on her bucket list.
World's biggest cruise worth upto Rs 2 lakh set to sail next year; do you fancy a ride?
The cruise ship measures 1,200 feet or 366 meters with 19-20 floors. The embedded space claims to host up to 5,610 passengers and over 2,350 crew members