Watch: Time-lapse of Moon moving above Seattle’s Space Needle amazes internet

The Moon is something that can keep people looking at the dark and starry night sky for a long time. With its different phases, whether it’s a full Moon or crescent Moon, this celestial body puts on new colours and each phase has its own beauty. Now, a US-based photographer has recorded the majestic beauty of the Moon on her camera. The photographer named Sigma Sreedharan uploaded a stunning time-lapse video on Twitter where the Moon can be seen moving above the Space Needle viewing tower in Seattle. Along with the video, she also shared the details of the accessories used while reeling from the incredible sight.

Here's a timelapse video of last night's #crescentmoon setting behind Space Needle in #Seattle. The still I posted yesterday is one from this sequence. Planned with @photopills and shot with Sony A7R4, Sony 200-600mm lens at 600mm, f/6.3, ISO 1250, 1/8 sec. pic.twitter.com/MF5TukYlP5 — Sigma Sreedharan (She/Her) | Seattle (@sigmas) October 29, 2022



In the 15-second clip, apart from the delicate movement, features like craters and the earthshine that surrounds the Moon appear enhanced. This was a fantastic moment to view the Moon’s features because it was the first phase after the New Moon. According to the photographer, the frames were taken with just a one-second delay between them.

The caption of the post read, “Here is a timelapse video of last night’s crescent Moon setting behind Space Needle in Seattle. The still I posted yesterday is one from this sequence. Planned with photo pills and shot with Sony A7R4, Sony 200-600mm lens at 600mm, f/6.3, ISO 1250, 1/8 sec.”

Since being uploaded on 29 October, the clip has received more than 1 million views so far. Users were left spellbound after watching the view. Some of them also cleared their technical queries about how the footage was recorded.

Photophils noted, “Fantastic idea. Perfect planning. Amazing execution. Thanks so much, Sigma for inspiring us!”

Fantastic idea. Perfect planning. Amazing execution. Thanks so much Sigma for inspiring us! 🙌 — PhotoPills (@photopills) October 30, 2022



Another user wrote, “Dang… this one is next level. Love it.”

Dang… this one is next level. Love it. — Ryan Voutilainen 🇨🇦🇫🇮🇺🇦 (@RyanVoutilainen) October 29, 2022



A person acknowledged, “These deserve some kind of an award!”

These deserve some kind of an award! — Patricia Siltala (@TrishSiltala) October 29, 2022



An individual said, “Even more wow than the still photograph. This is incredible. Nice work!!”

Even more Wow! than the still photograph. This is incredible. Nice work!! — Ken Scovill 🌊🌊 (@kscovil1) October 29, 2022



Here are some other reactions:

Your work continues to impress and astound me. — DwoodOne (@alsowoodie) October 29, 2022

The time lapse is so bizarre because the lack of stars makes it feel like the moon is just casually walking by instead of the whole Earth rotating. — Ovis Ex Machina (@SheepMachine) October 29, 2022

It feels very apocalyptic – like the moon is crashing down to earth and the people in the space needle are dancing to welcome it — Rob (@rhughesjr) October 29, 2022



A viewer asked in the comment section, “The Moon can’t really be that close, can it?” In reply, Sreedharan explained, “It’s called lens compression, the effect of being far away from the foreground and using a long zoom lens so that the objects in the background appear larger and closer.”

