Watch: Tim Cook's epic reaction after man brings 1984 Macintosh Classic computer to Apple's BKC opening
Tim Cook on Tuesday inaugurated India's first Apple outlet in Mumbai's BKC.
Apple’s much-awaited retail store, which is the first of its kind in India, has been finally unveiled in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex on Tuesday, 18 April. CEO Tim Cook inaugurated the outlet this morning in the presence of staff members and a lot of fans who waited patiently in long queues amid loud cheers and applause. As Cook welcomed the first set of customers including students, he was surprised by a fan who brought along a 1984 Macintosh Classic machine to the outlet inauguration. The man who was among the others who gathered outside the outlet in a long queue ahead of the inauguration was seen holding the monitor as he waited excitedly to meet Jim Cook in person.
As the man confronted Cook at the entrance gate of the outlet, the CEO couldn’t believe his eyes as he exclaimed in surprise and greeted the man with a smile. The man identified as Sajid was also seen sharing deets of his 1984 vintage computer with Cook, following which they also posed for the camera.
All this time, the staff members present at the spot were seen clapping loudly for the duo.
Check:
Wow-Apple CEO Tim Cook surprised at seeing a customer bring his old Macintosh Classic machine at the opening of India's first Apple store at Mumbai's BKC@Rajeev_GoI @tnatw @steepdecline @VinayIndraganti @Least_ordinary @safiranand @ValaAfshar
pic.twitter.com/u5ue015srO
— Ravi Karkara (@ravikarkara) April 18, 2023
While speaking about how he has been an avid Apple user since 1984, the man explained how it has been a great pleasure with working on Apple products.
“There is no other product that gives you that joy, when you are designing. I am a designer myself, I was a print designer now I am moved to UI/UX, I do digital design now,” he said as reported by Moneycontrol.
Tim Cook inaugurates Apple’s first outlet in India
On Tuesday morning, Tim Cook opened the gates to the lavish 28,000 square feet Apple store in Mumbai’s BKC. Following this, the second outlet will be inaugurated in Delhi on Thursday, 20 April.
The store’s inauguration was organised and hosted by its 100-odd employees who cheered and clapped as Cook welcomed the customers into the store. Later, he took to Twitter and shared a picture of his outing at the BKC store.
The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India. pic.twitter.com/talx2ZQEMl
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 18, 2023
“The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India,” he tweeted.
