Giving no time, the on-duty maintenance staff immediately took the required action to get the ride back to its designated position and evacuate the riders. The general manager of the amusement park Mark Pauls said that it is still unclear how long the visitors were stuck there.

Visitors getting stuck in mid-ride is not a rare happening. While people look for adventure in everything nowadays, getting stuck upside down above some feet from the ground level can be really scary. Something similar happened on Monday at Kennywood Park in Western Pennsylvania, southeast of Pittsburgh, where the thrill-seekers faced a horrific experience while enjoying the exclusive ride named Aero 360.

With a number of guests, the ride stopped mid-air to leave them stuck suspended upside down in front of onlookers. A video clip of the incident was shared on YouTube by the Associated Press.

Watch the video here:

Giving no time, the on-duty maintenance staff immediately took the required action to get the ride back to its designated position and evacuate the riders. The general manager of the amusement park Mark Pauls said that it is still unclear how long the visitors were stuck there.

As per the ABC News, after the rescue operation was done, the visitors were sent to the first aid centre. However, no major issue was reported. Meanwhile, Aero 360 will remain shut till the investigation process gets over.

“I think that's really scary because just being stranded upside down for a couple of minutes, it wouldn't even feel great and I hope it won’t happen again. I probably won't ride it ever," Lyla Brunner, a park visitor told CBS Pittsburgh.

The official website of the Kennywood Park describes Aero 360, a pendulum-like ride as an intense one. “With legs dangling, riders swing back and forth attached to a yellow symbol—the Kennywood Arrow! The arrows swing higher and higher with each pendulum motion, culminating in a 360-degree over-the-top experience”, the ride description reads.

Recently, another bizarre incident happened in an amusement park in the United States where a rollercoaster at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach left the riders stranded 200 feet above the ground following a malfunction in the engine. The video of the incident gathered much attention from the internet users and left them in shock.

Keywords: Kennywood Park in Western Pennsylvania, Aero 360, CBS Pittsburgh, ride stuck upside down