WATCH: Thousands of dead fish wash up on Texas beaches in US, here's why

Thousands of dead fish washed ashore along the Texas Gulf Coast in the US.

The fish died due to the lack of oxygen in warm water. US officials have called the event “a low dissolved oxygen event.”

According to United States Geological Survey, cold water can hold more dissolved oxygen than warm water.

“The species most impacted by event was the Gulf menhaden,” Quintana Beach County Park officials said in a statement posted on Facebook.

US: Thousands of dead fish wash up on Texas beach. They died due to lack of oxygen in warm water. #GlobalWarming #ClimateCrisis pic.twitter.com/I3KMS0E3So — Annu Kaushik (@AnnuKaushik253) June 12, 2023

“Fish kills like this are common in the summer when temperatures increase. If there isn’t enough oxygen in the water, fish can’t breathe.”

“When the water temperature rises above 21 degrees Celsius (70 degrees Fahrenheit), it becomes hard for menhaden to receive enough oxygen to survive,” the statement said.

“Shallow waters warm more quickly than deeper, so if a school of menhaden are trapped in the shallows as the water begins to heat, the fish will start to suffer from hypoxia,” the statement added.

