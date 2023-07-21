WATCH: This video of Vladimir Putin's memory lapse fuels dementia rumours

During a discussion at the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to be uncertain about the age of a deputy mayor’s child, triggering discussions on social media about his health.

Speculation about Putin’s well-being has circulated since the onset of the Ukraine war, with rumors suggesting he may have cancer, Parkinson’s disease, or dementia. Despite these rumors, the Kremlin maintains that Putin is in good health.

A viral video from a meeting of the non-profit group “Russia—the Land of Opportunities” surfaced on social media. The clip showed Putin engaged in a conversation with Ivan Shtokman, the deputy mayor of Nizhny Novgorod, who shared his journey from working in a bakery to building an IT business.



During the discussion, Shtokman described a patriotic moment that led him to join the army. Putin praised his dedication to the country and its future. In the course of their conversation, Putin asked about the ages of Shtokman’s children, but he got the age of the youngest child wrong, stating that the child was three years old instead of nine.

The exchange captured by a blogger’s tweet raised questions about Putin’s mental state among social media users. Some users commented that his behavior, such as looking at the ceiling and muttering slowly, appeared abnormal, while others speculated about dementia and Alzheimer.

This incident comes after another recent online discussion about Putin, where his response to news of soldiers’ deaths in Ukraine was seen as flippant and drew comparisons to a meme used by Ukrainians in response to fallen Russian soldiers.

