Watch| The truth behind viral video of sea wave touching clouds

We come across a number of cool videos on the internet that grab our attention and tempt us to hit the save button. One such video that is grabbing eyeballs on the internet is of a massive sea wave touching the clouds.

Have a look at the video here:

Perfect wave touching the clouds.. pic.twitter.com/93RsgS3YvC — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 3, 2022

In the video, the wave can be seen reaching its crest and brushing through the cloud-like formation, gently touching them and then coming down.

The video has got around 1.5 million views so far and was shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter.

But it is to be noted that the “cloud” like formation in the video is actually not a cloud but a sea aerosol that is among the most widely distributed natural aerosol.

As per the website of the National Library of Medicine of the United States government, the aerosol looks like clouds but is actually made by the ocean mostly by ejection from bursting bubbles at the interface of air and sea.

The aerosol is produced at the surface of the ocean and can be lofted into the upper troposphere, where it contributes to the global radiation budget, the website further said.

As per Science Direct, these particles play an important role in atmospheric chemical processes and the radiative balance of the earth by altering cloud properties including, lifetime, albedo, and extent, and directly by solar radiation scattering.

Unaware of the science behind it, a social media user asked if this was a real clouds-touching wave. He further questioned the survival of the person capturing the wave.

the only question is: if this is a real clouds-touching wave, who was able to record it and stay alive.. — Savalan (@karssavalan) May 3, 2022

Another user wrote that this was a perspective thing and the way the camera was angled made it look like touching the clouds and that the water parts werenat the end of waves.

I'm pretty sure it's a perspective thing. The way the camera is angled it looks like it's touching the clouds, when in reality it's just the way that water parts at the end of waves — Milo (@_Milomole) May 4, 2022

What do you think of the sea wave touching cloud video?