Watch the many ‘falls’ of Joe Biden: Is age catching up with US President?

Thursday’s graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado witnessed President Joe Biden tripping and falling, but he soon got to his feet and walked back to his seat.

The 80-year-old American president stumbled forward, stopped himself with his hands, and then, with assistance from three people, rose to his knees. Without help, he made his way back to his seat.

Joe Biden took a NASTY fall at the Air Force Academy commencement ceremony!!! pic.twitter.com/DnTCS50onu — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) June 1, 2023

Joe Biden appeared to indicate that he had stumbled over a sandbag used to secure the teleprompter as he was being helped up by pointing behind him. After that, he chatted with other authorities while grinning and giving them the "thumbs up" signal.

Upon returning to the White House, Biden joked to reporters, “I got sandbagged."

New: Again, Biden falls forward while going up the stairs of Air Force One departing Warsaw, Poland #Biden #AirForceOne https://t.co/Pr4mz5i9td pic.twitter.com/2bEJJK5JTI — Prince Carlton 🇺🇸 (@_PrinceCarlton_) February 22, 2023

The fall followed Biden's commencement speech, in which he warned graduates that they would be entering the workforce in an increasingly insecure world, citing threats from China and Russia.

In 2024, Biden, the oldest occupant of the White House, is seeking reelection. Donald Trump, the main Republican challenger, turns 77 this month.

However, this is not the first time that Joe Biden has had a fall in public.

After a physical examination in February, doctors deemed Biden healthy and suitable for office, noting that the president does not use tobacco or alcohol and exercises "at least" five times each week.

What a day! Joe Biden bumps his head while exiting Marine One after taking Massive Fall earlier in the day. pic.twitter.com/oUDVSito4G — Russian Market (@runews) June 2, 2023

After catching a foot in a toe clip while dismounting his bicycle in June of last year, Biden fell but sustained no injuries.

American citizens are worried about a president who is over 75, according to polls. Falls are the greatest cause of fatal injuries for persons 65 and older, according to data from the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

