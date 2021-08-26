Longoria’s mother thanked the officers, saying that moments like Longoria’s first day of school were hard, but they were lucky to have a whole family in the FCSO to support them.

After losing his father earlier this year, a little boy in Texas was cheered by the Frio County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) as he started his first day of kindergarten. The FCSO officers lined up outside the school to ensure their late colleague’s son got lots of love and support as he entered the school campus.

Officers from the Frio County Sheriff's Office in Texas made sure a fallen comrade's son felt all the love and support on his first day of school. https://t.co/HTMgLsaENs pic.twitter.com/lz7LZszRPF — ABC News (@ABC) August 25, 2021

The 34-second clip shows young Joziah Longoria walking to school with his uncle. The boy is surprised to see the officers lined up there, waiting to escort him. Longoria walks up to them, shaking hands with each officer and even hugging some of them. Seeing Longoria shake hands with the officers, some of the other kids also walked up to them and shook hands.

Longoria’s father, a corporal detective at the FSCO, had passed away in a vehicle collision in April.

Longoria’s mother thanked the officers, saying that moments like Longoria’s first day of school were hard, but they were lucky to have a whole family in the FCSO to support them.

The video clip added that Longoria wants to join the police and become a detective like his late father.

The video has gone viral on social media, receiving more than 2,200 likes on Twitter since it was posted. Many social media users were appreciative of the kind gesture, calling it a lovely effort by the FCSO.

The FSCO later posted pictures of Longoria surrounded by the department. The young boy was left with a huge smile on his face after the moving gesture.

In an interview, Chief Deputy Pedro Salinas said that the department was “proud to escort our little deputy to his first day of kindergarten”. Salinas added that while Longoria’s father would always be missed by the FCSO, helping to put a “smile on his children’s faces allows us to feel whole once again be it ever so briefly”. He said that the loss has left the department feeling incomplete.