Watch: Tesla stunt goes wrong; car flies through air before crashing into two parked vehicles

A hair-raising video that went viral recently featured a Tesla failing to execute a jump and crashing into two parked vehicles. The failed stunt, which took place in the Echo Park neighbourhood of Los Angeles, California has created a storm on the internet and led police officials to offer a reward of $ 1,000 for any news related to the offender.

A search for the driver of the vehicle was launched soon after several videos of Tesla's failed jump went viral on social media.

Giving details on the matter, the Los Angeles Police Department informed that the driver of a black 2018 Tesla S-BLM executed this "dangerous stunt" on 20 March. While trying to execute jump, the car collided with several trash cans on it way as well as two parked vehicles in the neighborhood.

The police department also shared the footage of the failed stunt on YouTube after they launched a hunt for the accused. “The Tesla was abandoned at scene. A misdemeanor hit-and-run was completed, and detectives will be following up with the renter,” part of the caption read.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/poIAAPTyob0

According to HITC, the dangerous stunt was recorded by several spectators at a Tesla meet-up, who later shared the clips. In the videos, the car can be seen speeding and flying down a street before crashing into vehicles parked on the street. Reportedly, it was a rental car and was abandoned at the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department later posted an update, saying that they are no longer looking for tips regarding the offender. They are however in touch with Durte Dom, (originally named Dominykas Zeglaitis) a popular TikTok content creator who has claimed to be the man behind the failed stunt.

https://twitter.com/LAPDCTD24/status/1505753919724482560

According to reports, the video of the bizarre Tesla stunt went viral in a matter of hours and has collected more than 10. 9 million views on TikTok. Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Dom had shared a video of the crash on his personal Instagram handle on 21 March.