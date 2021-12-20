Watch: Tesla owner blows high-end Model S sedan with 30 kg dynamite

Tuomas Katainen, the resident of Jaala village in south Finland's Kymenlaakso region, took the decision after having periods of unpleasant experience with his car and getting no help from the company’s service centre

Elon Musk’s Tesla company is known for its innovations and futuristic technologies. The company also dominates the EV sector with its high-performance cars. But lately, the company’s reputation has plummeted as its customers are facing a wide range of issues in the cars like software glitches, faulty Autopilot semi-autonomous driver-assist system and so on.

Furious over the technical glitches and high repair cost, a 2013 Tesla Model S owner blew up his expensive electric sedan, with over 30 kg of dynamite, to draw the attention of Elon Musk. Tuomas Katainen, the resident of Jaala village in south Finland's Kymenlaakso region, took the decision after having periods of unpleasant experience with his car and getting no help from the company’s service centre.

A YouTube channel ‘Pommijatkat’ shot the entire incident and uploaded it on 17 December.

According to Katainen, the first 1,500 km he drove the vehicle "were nice" but after that, his 2013 Sedan was flooded with multiple error codes. With the help of a tow truck, he took the car to the service station. "For almost a month the car was at the dealer's workshop and I finally got a call that they cannot do anything for my car," he said in the video.

The service station told Katainen that the only option to repair the car is to change the entire battery cell and the whole process would cost him at least 20,000 Euros. The Tesla owner was also unhappy as there was no guarantee on the EV's faulty parts.

So Katainen decided to draw the attention of the Tesla CEO and the world by blowing up his car with over 30 kg of dynamite. A circuit of fuses was built and the dynamite sticks were mounted onto one side of the car to direct the explosion in one direction.

Check the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_9aVzf5fC4

To make the video more interesting, Tuomas Katainen and his team dropped Musk’s effigy from a helicopter and strapped it driver's seat of the high-end car before blowing up the car. The explosion was shot in slow motion from various angles. The owner and the crew then collect the debris and assembled them in a pile. Katainen said in the video that he was probably the first person in history to blow up a Tesla.

The owner wanted to highlight the maintenance cost of the high-end electric vehicle after its warranty period is over. Tesla does not allow third-party services, which can be used to reduce maintenance costs, to handle its closed EV ecosystem.

The video went viral on social media platforms and garnered over 3.25 lakh views till date, with the 'explosive' video getting mixed reactions from social media users. While many praised the efforts made by Katainen to display his anger against his Tesla car. Others defended the EV model, claiming that not all Tesla cars were faulty in such respects.