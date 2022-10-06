Believing in oneself is very crucial to achieve success in life. Many successful and famous personalities like Bruce Lee have stressed a lot on the significance of self-confidence. And one really good way to boost self-confidence can be positive affirmation.

A video has been recently shared on Instagram in which a teacher can be seen teaching her students to say positive things about themselves in front of the mirror. The affirmations that the kids are made to speak include “I’m strong!” and “I’m not afraid of anything.”

Towards the end of the video, the teacher says, “I can do anything,” “I can do hard things,” and “I believe in me.” Her students repeat these words after her with a lot of energy and enthusiasm.

A post shared by Joseph Roberts-Teacher Love ⬇️ (@josephrobertshq)



The adorable video won hearts all over social media. In the comment section many people wrote that the world needed more teachers like her.

According to Healthline, positive affirmations can help you in moving your focus away from perceived failures or inadequacies and direct it towards your strengths. The affirmations are a tool for achieving your goals and shifting your mindset, but they are not a magic bullet for instant success or healing.

This is not the only adorable video on social media which shows an amazing teacher-student bond. A video uploaded on Instagram last month shows the moment when a little girl spots her favourite teacher in public. Her reaction melted the hearts of viewers.

A post shared by Christina Temitope Abiola (@christinaabiola)



She first slowly walks towards her teacher and looks at the camera with innocence and happiness. Her teacher then spots her. He lifts her up and gives her a hug. The mother of the child can be heard saying “Aww cute,” in the background.

