WATCH: Taliban to launch jihad on neckties, say signifies Christian cross

In a recent address broadcasted on Afghanistan’s Tolo TV, Mohammad Hashim Shaheed Wror, the head of the country’s Invitation and Guidance Directorate, expressed his disapproval of neckties, linking them to the Christian cross.

According to Wror, these ties should be eliminated from society as they hold symbolic ties to Christianity.

Wror expressed frustration when encountering Afghan Muslim doctors and engineers wearing neckties in hospitals and professional settings.

He argued that the necktie’s historical connection to Islam is evident, and it resembles the Christian cross.

Referring to Sharia law, he emphasized that breaking and eliminating this symbol is essential.

Furthermore, Wror highlighted the prevalence of ties worn by television presenters, asserting that the cross represents a symbol of pagans and Jesus’ martyrdom.

According to wror, Jesus was hung in a manner resembling the cross.

I don't know whether to laugh or cry about this! A senior official of the Taliban regime says he is extremely upset whenever he goes to hospitals and sees doctors, as well as engineers, wearing ties. According to him, ties are symbols of the Christian cross and signs of…

Taliban, which regained control in August 2021, has a history of strict social regulations.

They, however, have not yet imposed any clothing restrictions on men. In contrast, women are required to wear burkas or hijabs when appearing in public.

Recently, the government ordered the closure of beauty salons under a newly imposed ban.

The topic of neckties has gained significance due to former President Ashraf Ghani’s fashion choices.

During his time as the head of state during the US occupation, Ghani often wore traditional shalwar kameez in Kabul.

However, while traveling abroad, he donned Western suits along with neckties. Ghani’s departure from Afghanistan occurred amidst the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul during the tumultuous withdrawal of US army, and there are allegations that he fled with a substantial amount of cash, leaving the country behind.

The debate over neckties, salons, etc continues to spark discussions in Afghanistan as the country navigates its cultural and religious identity under the new Taliban rule.