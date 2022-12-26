WATCH: Taliban thrashing, shooting male students for boycotting exams over university ban on women

Kandahar: The situation in Afghanistan after Taliban’s ban on women from university is becoming very much like Iran where men and women have been protesting against the Islamic regime for its strict dressing laws.

A viral video of Taliban authorities hitting and beating up male students for boycotting examinations in protest of the ban has been making rounds on Twitter.

Last week, the hard-line group imposed restrictions on women from attending universities. The move invited condemnation from around the world with international unions urging Taliban to revoke the ban.

Moreover, women in Afghanistan are also banned from seeking employment in local and foreign non-governmental organisations in a bid to completely erase women from public spaces.

In the video, shared by Shabnam Nasimi, the former Policy Advisor to the Minister for Afghan Resettlement and Minister of Refugees, Taliban authorities are seen kicking and beating male students while sounds of gunshots can also be heard in the background.

The Taliban are reportedly shooting and beating male students who walked out of their exams in Afghanistan today in protest against the ban on women going to university. This is truly barbaric and horrifying. The world must watch, listen and act now.

“The Taliban are reportedly shooting and beating male students who walked out of their exams in Afghanistan today in protest against the ban on women going to university,” said Nasimi.

She added, “This is truly barbaric and horrifying. The world must watch, listen and act now.”

The latest bans on women came after it was hoped that the Taliban’s policies in the country after it came back to power in 2021, would not be as severe as it was before.

Among other things, women are already banned from secondary education and are not allowed to enter public parks and gyms without a male companion.

Women protests against ban

The latest set of bans has triggered nationwide protests in Afghanistan with women taking to the streets and braving water canons to condemn the Taliban’s decision.

A woman protestor in the city of Nangarhar said, “What other choice do we have left? They [the Taliban] have taken everything from us.”

A statement issued by Mirwais Nika Institute of Higher Education in Kandahar echoed the concerns of the protestors in the country. The statement read, “Education is the duty of men and women. It is the fundamental right and secret of the country’s development and self-reliance.”

