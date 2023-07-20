As many as nine people were injured after a suspected underground gas explosion during Johannesburg’s evening rush hour ripped open roads and flipped more than 20 cars on Wednesday, injuring at least nine people, said authorities.

Explosion in Jozi… joubert and bree street pic.twitter.com/nJIUnHwMfh — Sizwe Mchunu (@CzweMchunu) July 19, 2023

While no fatalities were reported, nine injured were rushed to hospital for minor and intermediate injuries, officials said.

Other people were evacuated from the area due to fears of a second explosion.

Pictures and videos posted on social media showed huge cracks and holes in the middle of roads, and cars toppling along Johannesburg’s Bree Street.

This looks bad!! 😱👀 Suspected gas explosion in Johannesburg rips open roads and flips cars during rush hour. Video via: @BOTHWEL80771373 #SouthAfrica #Johannesburg #explosion pic.twitter.com/ucDwoDSbpu — Volcaholic 🇰🇪 🇬🇧 🌋 (@volcaholic1) July 19, 2023

“Buildings are in danger of collapsing,” Panyaza Lesufi, the premier of Gauteng province, where Johannesburg is located, said. “The damage is extensive,” Lesufi added.

Authorities estimated that an area covering five city blocks was damaged.

Lesufi said he counted 23 overturned vehicles. Huge cracks and holes appeared in the middle of roads, some so big that vehicles slid down into them.

He added that while gas was suspected as the cause of the explosion on downtown Johannesburg’s busy Bree Street, it was not clear if it came from a leak in the city’s underground pipes or from another, undetermined source.

