Watch: Students help wheelchair-bound classmate evacuate during earthquake in China

The video is from Shimian County in China’s Sichuan province that experienced a 4.8 magnitude earthquake on 20 May

A 30-second video of a group of students helping their specially-abled classmate evacuate during earthquake has gone viral. The video, a CCTV footage from the classroom, was shared on Twitter by former Norwegian diplomat Eric Solheim.

The video is from Shimian County in China’s Sichuan province that experienced a 4.8 magnitude earthquake on 20 May. Take a look at the video here:

Solidarity! On May 20th, in the middle school of Sichuan earthquake with magnitude 4.8, teachers and classmates didn't forget him in wheelchair. pic.twitter.com/FRzMTM7Z0Q — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) May 25, 2022

“Solidarity! On May 20th, in the middle school of Sichuan earthquake with magnitude 4.8, teachers and classmates didn't forget him in wheelchair. ”, Solheim wrote.

If we closely look at the video, we see that the first student to help the differently-abled boy was seated in the front row. Instead of leaving the classroom, he chose to help his classmate. Three students can be seen clearing the desks to make the pathway for an easier evacuation while a teacher stands at the door and asks everyone to quickly leave the school premises.

The social media users were quick to react to the video and wrote that this was an indicator of the good values being taught to the children.

Good values being taught https://t.co/1cHECqUuZh — Gautam Thacker (@Gautamthacker) May 26, 2022

Another user said that this was a great example of how humanity should start at school level itself.

This is what #humanity it should start n school itself ❤️ https://t.co/Is8ONvF3VZ — malathythiruven (@VaradarajanJan1) May 26, 2022

“Thumbs up”, wrote a user.

The fourth emphasised that these values should be inculcated in every child.

These values need to be inculcated in every child every human.. https://t.co/g53VDl0Rvx — Rajender Kumar (@raj_2004) May 25, 2022

There is some difference between classmates and friends and these were friends, commented a user.

There is some difference between classmates and FRIENDS....... They are FRIENDS.... — Ashish B (@0AshishB006) May 25, 2022

Appreciating the staff and the students, a user said that he was proud of them.

Humanity. Very proud of the students and staffs — Sesu Selvakumar (@SelvakumarSesu) May 25, 2022

What are your thoughts on this kind act of the students?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.