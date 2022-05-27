World

Watch: Students help wheelchair-bound classmate evacuate during earthquake in China

The video is from Shimian County in China’s Sichuan province that experienced a 4.8 magnitude earthquake on 20 May

FP Trending May 27, 2022 20:31:55 IST
Representational image. News18

A 30-second video of  a group of students helping their specially-abled classmate evacuate during earthquake has gone viral. The video, a CCTV footage from the classroom, was shared on Twitter by former Norwegian diplomat Eric Solheim.

Take a look at the video here:

“Solidarity! On May 20th, in the middle school of Sichuan earthquake with magnitude 4.8, teachers and classmates didn't forget him in wheelchair. ”, Solheim wrote.

If we closely look at the video, we see that the first student to help the differently-abled boy was seated in the front row. Instead of leaving the classroom, he chose to help his classmate. Three students can be seen clearing the desks to make the pathway for an easier evacuation while a teacher stands at the door and asks everyone to quickly leave the school premises.

The social media users were quick to react to the video and wrote that this was an indicator of the good values being taught to the children.

Another user said that this was a great example of how humanity should start at school level itself.

“Thumbs up”, wrote a user.

The fourth emphasised that these values should be inculcated in every child.

There is some difference between classmates and friends and these were friends, commented a user.

Appreciating the staff and the students, a user said that he was proud of them.

What are your thoughts on this kind act of the students?

