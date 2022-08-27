According to the Talker, the footage is from the Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia. It was filmed during the Heritage Woods Secondary Commencement on 18 June, 2022

A graduation ceremony is a very proud moment, both for the students and the teachers. This special moment was made even more special by a ‘Star Wars’ fan. A video has been posted on Twitter in which a student can be seen having a brief duel with his principal using his lightsaber as he collects his diploma. The 18-year-old has really completed his graduation in a unique way. The video was tweeted with the caption, “The Force was strong with this one. 18-year-old Hunter Wark-Pantoja surprised his principal with a lightsaber at his graduation ceremony — and the two even had a brief duel as he collected his diploma!”.

Watch the video here:

The Force was strong with this one. 18-year-old Hunter Wark-Pantoja surprised his principal with a lightsaber at his graduation ceremony — and the two even had a brief duel as he collected his diploma! pic.twitter.com/bEVy6JG2RT — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 27, 2022

One person jokingly wrote, “Now back to his mom’s basement.”

Now back to his mom’s basement — CURTIS WOODS (@CURTISWOODS) August 27, 2022



“How fun!’, one user commented.

How fun! — mary wilson (@benners36) August 27, 2022

This is not the first time that a graduation ceremony became really special. Earlier, a video went viral in which a little girl cheered her father by saying “Congratulations, daddy” as he received his college degree. The clip was watched more than 2.4 million times.

Watch this adorable video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivaee (@shivaeenalawade_)

The whole auditorium bursted into laughter after this, and the dad gave a flying kiss to her daughter before saying, “I love you.”. The little one also replied, “I love you, daddy.”

While sharing the video, the dad wrote, “My heart melted along with all the others present. Rather than the graduation award, I felt “Being father to my daughter ” is the biggest accomplishment and achievement to me. She is the world’s best daughter, but you know what people actually say “LIKE DAUGHTER LIKE FATHER” This was the cutest moment during my whole graduation ceremony that would stay alive in my heart forever.”

Even actress Priyanka Chopra commented on this video. The star wrote, “So adorable. Congratulations.”

“This is so beautiful, I’m watching this video on repeat.”, a user said. Another person commented, “This video made my day.” “That’s so cute.”, an individual wrote.

