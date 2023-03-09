Watch: Southwest flight attendant's hilarious performance during pre-flight safety routine goes viral

Flight attendants’ unique way of delivering pre-jet safety routines has many times caught the attention of social media users. In recent times, there have been multiple incidents – both positive and negative – involving an airline or an airline staffer. However, this latest one seems a bit special in which a Southwest Airlines flight attendant created a buzz with his oh-so hilarious performance during the aircraft’s pre-flight safety routine.

The video was captured by a passenger named Stephanie Leytrick and was later by NowThis News. Taking to Twitter, Leytrick shared the video and wrote, “The best Southwest Airlines flight attendant EVER!! #GiveHimARaise.”

A Southwest flight attendant is going viral for his silly performance during the aircraft’s preflight safety routine. ‘The best Southwest Airlines flight attendant EVER!! #GiveHimARaise,’ Stephanie Leytrick wrote on Twitter when sharing the video. pic.twitter.com/Q7lp7u60vV — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 9, 2023

In the video, the flight attendant could be seen making some hilarious gestures while explaining the safety measures. Needless to say, his expressions will certainly make your day. While the pre-recorded audio kept on playing in the backdrop, the man went on to impress passengers with his spontaneous body language.

The order of the routine announcement went on from how to fasten the seat belt to guidelines for using a live vest. Passengers could be heard giggling in response to his humourous signalling.

Soon after the funny video went viral, it garnered more than 17,000 views. A user said, "I though airlines FA doesn't do this anymore? Nowadays they just show the safety routine on the screen in front of you" while another seemed unhappy and called it 'unprofessional behaviour'.

This isn't the first time that an aircraft staffer went viral for adopting a unique and humorous tactic to entertain passengers. One such video was shared in January where a flight attendant's sassy instructions for passengers won the internet. Shared on Instagram, the video showed a male attendant standing by the mike, delivering all the safety instructions with a humorous element. This was, however, done in a bid to distract the passengers who were facing issues with a delay in flight.

