Watch | Southwest Airlines celebrates 95th birthday of man onboard a flight

The crew informed that Jack McCarthy turned 95 years old and that they were happy to have him on their aircraft. They added that they would also like to sing the happy birthday song for him.

FP Trending May 17, 2022 14:14:57 IST
Representational image. AFP

In-flight experiences are usually formal but it was different for an elderly man earlier this week. A video of the on-spot birthday celebration of 95-year-old has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, every passenger on the flight can be seen switching on their reading lights and closing their windows, as the staff makes an announcement.

Have a look at the video here:

The passengers on the plane then went on to applause and on the count of three everyone started singing 'Happy Birthday' for the old man.

The video, that was taken on US-based Southwest Airlines, was shared on Twitter by an account named @GoodNewsCorres1. It has got more than 53,000 views so far.

Appreciating the airline, a social media user wrote that @SouthwestAir was the best.

Another wrote how more people need to celebrate others genuinely.

A third user commented that this was the kind of goodness Americans were all about.

This was not the first birthday celebration that Southwest Airlines had organised for their passengers. In October last year, the airline did a similar celebration for a pair of twin girls as they had turned six on the flight.

Earlier this year, the airline had also held a wedding ceremony for their passengers Patterson and Jeremy Salda, who had to change their actual wedding plans at the last minute after their flight to Las Vegas got cancelled.

What do you think of such gestures by the airline?

 

Updated Date: May 17, 2022 14:14:57 IST

