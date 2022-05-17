Watch | Southwest Airlines celebrates 95th birthday of man onboard a flight

The crew informed that Jack McCarthy turned 95 years old and that they were happy to have him on their aircraft. They added that they would also like to sing the happy birthday song for him.

In-flight experiences are usually formal but it was different for an elderly man earlier this week. A video of the on-spot birthday celebration of 95-year-old has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, every passenger on the flight can be seen switching on their reading lights and closing their windows, as the staff makes an announcement.

Have a look at the video here:

"My dad turned 95 and I asked Southwest Airlines for a simple birthday shout out and they did this..❤️💙" Flight attendants had asked passengers to close their windows and turn on their reading lights to replicate birthday candles."🎂

(📹:carolinepratt5)pic.twitter.com/tI3Ulz8jRS — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) May 15, 2022

The crew informed that Jack McCarthy turned 95 years old and that they were happy to have him on their aircraft. They added that they would also like to sing the happy birthday song for him.

The passengers on the plane then went on to applause and on the count of three everyone started singing 'Happy Birthday' for the old man.

The video, that was taken on US-based Southwest Airlines, was shared on Twitter by an account named @GoodNewsCorres1. It has got more than 53,000 views so far.

Appreciating the airline, a social media user wrote that @SouthwestAir was the best.

Another wrote how more people need to celebrate others genuinely.

When people celebrate other people genuinely? Yes! That. The world needs more of that. Today, and every single day. This is so beautiful. https://t.co/w21RAtTmCo — MR (@Mark_Rodricks) May 16, 2022

A third user commented that this was the kind of goodness Americans were all about.

I believe this is the kind of goodness Americans are all about, keep it going and Happy Burthday sir. — Joy Bristol (@bflojoy) May 16, 2022

This was not the first birthday celebration that Southwest Airlines had organised for their passengers. In October last year, the airline did a similar celebration for a pair of twin girls as they had turned six on the flight.

Earlier this year, the airline had also held a wedding ceremony for their passengers Patterson and Jeremy Salda, who had to change their actual wedding plans at the last minute after their flight to Las Vegas got cancelled.

What do you think of such gestures by the airline?

Keywords: In flight birthday celebration, 95 year old celebrates birthday in air, 95 year old man celebrates birthday in air