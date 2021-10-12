Watch | Son reunites with father who spent 11 years in jail in restaurant; emotional video goes viral

Shared by Good News Correspondent on social media, the video shows the father, Johnny Jasmin, coming to a restaurant to meet his son, Jahvon, after completing eleven years of imprisonment

A heart-warming video of a reunion between a father-son duo is being widely circulated on social media. Shared by Good News Correspondent on social media, the video shows the father, Johnny Jasmin, coming to a restaurant to meet his son, Jahvon, after completing eleven years of imprisonment.

Jahvon was at the restaurant, spending time with his friends and family when his father came around and quietly sat beside him. Jahvon was unaware that his father was sitting next to him. It was only when Johnny removed his face mask that his son recognized him. Jahvon was surprised initially and then broke down on seeing his father after a long period of eleven years.

Watch the video here-

Father & son share beautiful reunion. This boy is surprised by his father after dad finishes serving his 11-year sentence.

(🎥:itsdaprince305)❤😭 pic.twitter.com/8Cw0UmBZMC — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) October 8, 2021

The rest of the family witnessed the moment as the father-son duo looked at each other and smiled for few moments before hugging each other. A lady, most probably the teenage boy's mother, nudged her husband to go and hug the son. Both, the father and son then broke into tears.

According to reports, the 13-year-old Jahvon had met his father Johnny only for a few moments when he was in a prison in Florida. Johnny mentions in his video that his son did not see him since he was two years old.

The video, shared on Twitter, has over a million views and has made most internet users extremely emotional.

Another user stated his views on the prison system and how good people get caught in difficult circumstances. The comment said, “Having worked against a lot of people who have done bad crimes, I wish more people realized how many of them are good, loving people who found themselves in hard circumstances”.

Having worked (adversely) against a lot of people who’ve done bad crimes, I wish more people realized how many of them are good, loving people who found themselves in hard circumstances — P MO (@saywhatpmo) October 8, 2021

Here are a few more reactions:

Reunions get me every time. They both didn't know what to do at first. Love always wins at the end ❤️ — Irene 🇬🇷🇦🇺🇺🇸 (@igkouros) October 8, 2021

So sweet. Wish nothing but the best for this family. 💜💜💜 — Julie Kanealiʻi (@juliekanealii) October 8, 2021