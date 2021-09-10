The video went viral on social media, with several people sympathising with LeCompte’s hair-raising experience.

A woman in Texas, United States, got the fright of her life when a snake lunged at her while she was walking out of her house. The viral video shows Chaunva LeCompte screaming and running away as soon as the reptile appeared in front of her.

According to LeCompte, she was walking outside to sit on the porch of her home, when the snake jumped out at her. She screamed at the top of her voice and ran back into the house. She revealed that she “nearly died” after the snake appeared in front of her.

The video was captured by a Ring security camera outside the home. The clip shows LeCompte walking by when a snake shot out of the bushes to land at her feet. The terrified photographer shouted in fright and dashed back to her house, closing the door behind her. The 1.06-minute clip ends with the snake quietly leaving the spot.

The video went viral on social media, with several people sympathising with LeCompte’s hair-raising experience. Some people also found the experience funny and expressed their amusement in the comments section.

Another video that went viral recently shows a middle-aged woman quietly guiding a snake out of her house, promising to visit and bring it food later. The clip, believed to be from Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, shows the woman coaxing a cobra out of her front yard.

She promised to bring it milk and eggs later if it left the spot. To the astonishment of social media users, the clip shows the snake behaving in a serene manner and leaving the yard. It slithers away outside as the woman talks to it in an affectionate manner.

The video broke the internet with several users being stunned at witnessing the scene. Many praised the calm manner in which the woman handled the snake, while others were left stupefied at the reptile’s gentle behaviour.