Watch: Sky turns red-orange in Spain, here's why it happened

According to BBC, a Saharan dust cloud slammed the area on 15 March, turning the skies orange across Spain

Social media platforms were flooded with photographs of the red-orange sky in Spain. People looked at the colourful sky in awe, unaware that it was a signal of danger for the European nation.

Residents filled Twitter with unusual pictures of the colourful sky. One of the users, Descubre Salinas shared a photograph in which the vast orange coloured sky over the landscape could be seen.

Another Twitter user shared a video clip of the sky. The clip showed Spain’s landscape appearing bright red-orange. Since being shared, the video has garnered over 24,500 views.

From what I can understand in this tweet, the scale of this dry air invasion has been exceptional in southern Spain in years, turning the sky orange.https://t.co/5gtZHmjUDl — jiminluv | FEEL MY RHYTHM D-4 (@165knots) March 16, 2022



Residents of Spain were surprised when they woke to the red-orange sky. As per Spain’s weather service, visibility in Madrid as well as neighbouring cities such as Granada and Leon had dropped to 2.5 miles, as reported by Associated Press.

As red-orange dust-filled parts of Spain alarmed authorities, a warning of extremely bad air quality was issued for Madrid. Residents were advised to use face masks and refrain from going outside, reported AP.

The dust storm was described as "extraordinary and very intense" by Spain’s weather service, which also predicted that it would continue to spread through on Wednesday.

The weather service spokesperson Rubén del Campo told AP that the Sahara Desert's expansion over the last century has raised the risk of greater dust storms in Europe.

Sky turns orange as dust from Sahara desert falls across Spain. As the skies in some parts of Spain glow after a mass of hot air from the Sahara dumped dust in areas of the country, people have been warned not to stay outside for long periods. Alicante Spain pic.twitter.com/dAWWQfSbDv — Muhammad Munir Khan (@Muhamma52752508) March 15, 2022

No, this isn't a filter. This is our Spanish farmer Sebastian's watermelon crop this morning following a storm. Dust from the Sahara Desert has fallen across Spain, turning the sky rusty orange too.

What a sight! 🏜️ pic.twitter.com/tHUJ7NALEf — Riverford (@Riverford) March 15, 2022

He also highlighted that it is not clear that climate change played a role in this incident.

