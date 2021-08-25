Watch: Six civilians form human chain to rescue kids trapped inside burning building in China

The video of the good samaritans went viral on social media. Several people praised the group for their quick thinking

A group of civilians formed a human chain to rescue two girls from a burning building. The video of the incident has gone viral. The incident happened in China’s Xintian province. A multi-story building had caught fire, leaving two young girls trapped on the third floor. Six men saw the situation and came to the rescue of the girls.

Forming a human chain, the men climbed the grills constructed along the building’s walls with their bare hands. Standing in a ladder formation, the group was able to rescue the girls and transport them to safety. Towards the end of the video, some firefighters can also be seen assisting the group with a ladder.

The video of the good samaritans went viral on social media. Several people praised the group for their quick thinking. However, some users were questioning the purpose of bars on the windows.

This is not the only incident of a daring rescue that has gone viral on social media. Recently the video of a wheelchair-bound man, who was saved by a fellow commuter after he had fallen on the subway tracks, went viral. The man had heroically jumped onto the tracks to save the wheelchair-bound commuter seconds before a train came in.

The incident, which occurred in New York City, garnered millions of views on social media.

Another video that took the Internet by storm was of a rescue operation in Russia’s Kostroma. Some children were trapped in a burning building. A couple of people climbed up the building’s drainpipe to save the children.

The clip showed a man holding onto the drainpipe with one hand and reaching out to the children with the other. The children were rescued safely. Later on, firemen arrived at the scene to help the group. The rescuers are said to have been rewarded for their bravery.