Watch: Sharia in action as Taliban publicly flogs men, women for adultery, theft, running away from home

Takhar (Afghanistan): In a viral video from Takhar province of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, a group of men can be seen mercilessly flogging a man hoisted in air as punishment for straying from Sharia law.

The video appears to be of November 19 when the hardline Islamist Taliban regime officially confirmed punishments for crimes such as adultery, theft, and running away from home.

Reportedly on November 19, the Taliban lashed at least 19 people for committing petty crimes, a Supreme Court official had confirmed to the Associated Press.

The alleged incident is considered to be the first official confirmation of brutal public lashings and floggings of the Afghan public for violation of laws in Afghanistan since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in August 2021 post the United States troop withdrawal.

While sharing the viral video, number of people across the world reminded of the 1990s era when similar scenes were prevalent on the streets of Afghanistan.

After the Taligan regime took over control of the country, its fighters and officials had initially promised to respect human rights and implement moderate punishments, as well as reinstate women’s and minority rights.

But in recent months, the Taliban has flouted its initial commitment to upholding the Afghan constitution and protecting women’s rights.

