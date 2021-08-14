Watch: Serbian 'caveman' gets COVID-19 jab, urges others to get vaccinated

Identified as Panta Petrovic, he made social distancing a choice after he decided to move into a cave 20 years ago to avoid society and its lifestyle

For almost 20 years, a man has been living in a cave on top of the Stara Planina mountains in southern Serbia. Identified as Panta Petrovic, he made social distancing a choice after he decided to move into a cave to avoid society and its lifestyle.

Petrovic got to know about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, its causes, and measures last year after one of his visits to the town's supermarket. Despite being the perfect example of social distancing, Petrovic has now got jabbed for COVID-19 . The day he got to know about the deadly virus, he had instantly decided to get vaccinated as soon as he could.

"It (the virus) does not pick. It will come here, to my cave, too. I want to get all three doses, including the extra one. I urge every citizen to get vaccinated, every single one of them," Petrovic told AFP.

While further speaking to the agency, the Serbia caveman stated that he does not understand the fuss or hassle about anti-vaxxers who talk about the vaccine.

According to reports, the 70-year-old man receives government assistance, but he relies on food donations and supplies for his animals, which include a 200-pound wild boar named Mara.

Meanwhile, opening up on his reasons for residing in a cave, the hermit said that he wanted a quieter and simple life. Also, before he could leave his home forever, he donated all his money to the community by funding the construction of three small bridges in the town.

Before deciding to lead this certain life, Petrovic worked as a labourer in the city. Nowadays, he is seen by people searching for food from dustbins. He goes fishing at the local creek and eats mushrooms mostly.

The current cave that he lives in can only be accessed by a steep climb. He has an old bathtub which he uses as a toilet, a few benches, and a stack of hay which he uses as a bed to sleep on.