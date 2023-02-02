Watch: Semi-truck skidded out of control on icy Oklahoma highway, crashes into cable barrier

Amid the second round of winter weather across Oklahoma, a semi-truck lost control on an icy highway on Tuesday morning. Though no injuries were reported following the mishap, the semi-truck driver was ticketed for driving at a speed that was not proper and reasonable for the said road conditions, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

When the collision occurred, a trooper was stationed on I-40, one mile east of Vian in Sequoyah County. He filmed the incident on the dashcam. NowThis News shared the clip on their official Twitter.

A semi-truck driver lost control on an icy Oklahoma highway, sending the truck careening into the opposite direction of traffic. No one was injured, but the truck driver was ‘ticketed for traveling at a speed not proper for the road conditions,’ per CNN. pic.twitter.com/glC6kE9jjD — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 2, 2023



In the video, the semi-truck can be spotted coming from the opposite direction and suddenly getting skidded out of control. It turned towards the left and directly collided with the cable barrier. At that time, the highway was quite busy as a number of vehicles could be seen in both lanes. However, the cable barrier did not let the truck move further, preventing it from causing a life-threatening accident.

The trooper that captured the accident rushed to the spot immediately. As per OHP, the unfortunate incident did not bring any casualties, thanks to the cable barrier. The crash did not injure the driver either, they confirmed.

This could have been so much worse! Trooper Adam Wood #959 captured this video on his dash cam this morning around 9:45 on I-40 one mile east of Vian in Sequoyah County. The semi driver was ticketed for traveling at a speed not reasonable and proper for the road conditions. pic.twitter.com/Y0F44vhdX3 — OK Highway Patrol/DPS (@OHPDPS) January 31, 2023



The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Department of Public Safety dropped the video on their official Twitter and wrote, “This could have been so much worse! Trooper Adam Wood #959 captured this video on his dash cam this morning around 9:45 on I-40 one mile east of Vian in Sequoyah County. The semi-driver was ticketed for travelling at a speed not reasonable and proper for the road conditions.”

Sleet and freezing rain from a second round of winter weather have begun moving through Oklahoma, with the worst effects first appearing in the south before spreading to the east. Beet juice is being used by city workers in OKC to de-ice roadways so that they are not slick. Flights into and out of Oklahoma City have been impacted by winter conditions that have hit Oklahoma this week. Some schools there have declared that they will be closed or that students will attend classes online.

