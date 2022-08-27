Watch: School in Australia pauses class to let students enjoy snowfall

A beautiful video of this incident was recently shared on Instagram where children can be seen enjoying the snowfall by the account 'Good News Movement'

Taking classes is very important for any given school. But some schools are aware that it’s not just the enclosed classroom where students can learn and grow, real experiences are the greatest teachers. One such school in Australia paused the class so that the students could experience the snowfall.

“CLASSES PAUSED TO ENJOY SNOW: A school in Australia called off classes so that the children could experience snow (it occurs once a decade) —many had never experienced snow—like the kid in this video,” read the caption of the video.

The video has currently more than 104,108 likes, and many wonderful comments made by the delighted users.

“As a teacher, this is beautiful. Sometimes, it’s not all about basic academics.”, one person commented.

Another user wrote, “Those teachers need raises asap.”

“Schools letting kids be kids. Yes!”, one account said.

One person recalled such an incident and commented, “I grew up in south Florida and this happened in the 70s. I remember our teachers taking everyone outside to experience something most of us had never seen before.”

“Me, living in a place where there are snow 6 months a year, wishing school would pause for us when it snowed.”, a user joked.

The quality of the learning environments created by families, cultures, and schools is crucial for children’s development. Even the basic mechanism of perceptual learning needs social interaction to be effective. This limits the applicability of educational methods like e-learning in the early years.

Children think and reason very much like the adults do, but they lack experience. Diverse experiences are required in the classroom to help them develop self-reflective and self-regulatory skills.

Children create casual frameworks to understand their experiences. Knowledge gained via active experience, language, pretend play, and teaching are all significant for the development of children’s causal explanatory systems. They have the general human tendency to confirm one’s theory. So, this should be recognised and worked on by the teachers.

