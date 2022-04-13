Watch | Saudi Arabia show mimics Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in skit

The parody sketch was made by Studio 22 and the show was aired on a Saudi Arabian channel named MBC TV

A state-run television channel in Saudi Arabia aired a comedy show mocking the US government. They portrayed a sarcastic political commentary between US President Joe Biden and US vice-president Kamala Harris. The clip has gone viral on the internet and the users couldn't keep calm after watching it.

The parody sketch was made by Studio 22 and the show was aired on a Saudi Arabian channel named MBC TV. The recent piece showed the two American leaders addressing the media over the Russia-Ukraine situation. In the skit, Khaled Al-Faraj played the character of Biden and another male actor portrayed the role of Harris.

The piece starts with Joe Biden along with Kamala Harris approaching a podium to attend a press meet. The background is decorated with US flags. First, Biden points off the media persons in front and Harris pulls him to the podium where he is supposed to give a speech.

While speaking to the press, Biden looks confused and sleepy. Even, he is confused about the country that he is talking about. Harris helps him to remember the name of Russia as Biden seems confused about whether it's Spain or Africa before forgetting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s name. Harris helps him to correct his mistakes by assisting him to remember the names as Biden is seen dropping off while standing on the podium. Every time, Harris elbows him to wake him up and pokes before getting confused further. As Biden tries to thank her, he mistakenly refers her to as the 'first lady.' In the end, Harris pulls Biden off the stage thanking everyone and asks the audience to clap for the president.

The parody stint was shared by Assad Sam Hanna on Twitter. In the caption, it was mentioned that this was the first time when a middle east television channel mocked the US administration. The act grabbed the attention of Twitter users and has already garnered more than 6 million views.

The clip received mixed reactions from the users. While some users are finding it humorous and funny, others are calling it disrespectful.

