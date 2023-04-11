WATCH: Russia's most active volcano erupts, sends ash plume 10 kms high

New Delhi: Shiveluch volcano in Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula erupted early Tuesday. It released an ash plume 10 kms high, posing a threat to air traffic, according to the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT), reported Reuters.

Following the eruption, the ash cloud drifted to the west and south, measuring 400 by 270 kms, according to the Kamchatka branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences. The ash cloud will most likely continue to spread.

Local authorities closed schools and ordered residents of villages to stay indoors. Oleg Bondarenko, the head of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal region, asked citizens to stay safe in a Telegram post, reported Reuters.

Bondarenko advised residents to “remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.”

Shiveluch has erupted at least 60 times in the last 10,000 years. The most recent major eruption was in 2007. Mt Shiveluch is divided into two sections: Young Shiveluch and Old Shiveluch. With a peak elevation of 2,800 meters, the Young Shiveluch protrudes from the 3,283-meter-high Old Shiveluch in recent months.

