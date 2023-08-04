In a latest from the Ukraine Russian war, Russian warship suffered severe damage after allegedly being targeted in a kamikaze sea drone attack.

The attack occurred at the strategic Russian port and naval base of Novorossiysk, causing a massive explosion that sent flames soaring into the sky, as seen in videos shared on social media.

A Russian Northern Fleet ship is sinking after a Ukrainian surface drone strike at night near the port of Novorossiysk in the Black Sea. Identified as Olenegorsky Gornyak landing ship. pic.twitter.com/C9CYgrvVLC — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) August 4, 2023

In response to the strikes, two warships under Vladimir Putin’s command were dispatched to counter the attack.

Among them was the Olenegorsky Gornyak, which reportedly approached the harbor but listed heavily to one side.

Surprisingly, the Kremlin asserted that there was no damage, despite compelling visual evidence suggesting otherwise.

In a peculiar twist, a Ukrainian marine drone was spotted in flames before detonating in the port area. The distance between the port and the waters held by Ukraine, where the drone was likely launched from, spans approximately 450 nautical miles.

The drone strikes and accompanying gunfire had a noticeable impact on ship movements at Novorossiysk, leading to temporary halts. In an attempt to fend off further surface drone attacks, Russia deployed both the landing ship Olenegorsky Gornyak and the anti-sabotage boat Suvorovets.

In the midst of the escalating conflict, Kyiv initiated separate attacks on other targets, including an oil depot in Feodosia, which has been under Putin’s control since the contentious annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed concerns that the war was inching closer to Russian territory, viewing the aerial onslaught on Moscow as an “inevitable” consequence of Putin’s actions.

The heightened tensions have even prompted a senior Russian politician, Dmitry Medvedev, to renew threats regarding the potential use of nuclear weapons.

Citing a nuclear deterrence policy adopted by President Vladimir Putin in 2020, Medvedev argued that Moscow would be justified in such a response.

He ominously warned that there might be no other recourse and called upon their enemies to pray for their warriors, who prevent a catastrophic nuclear conflagration on a global scale.