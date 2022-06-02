Watch | Russian tank hit by landmine, missile in Ukraine's Donbas region; see video here

Two crew members of the tank appeared to be unhurt in the attack. The incident took place in May, as per media reports.

A Russian tank in the Donetsk region ran over two landmines and was hit by a Ukrainian missile just moments later. Drone footage of the moment has grabbed eyeballs on social media. According to The Telegraph, the crew of the tank miraculously escaped unharmed from the incident.

Watch:

In the video, the tank ran over anti-tank landmines in the area. The ground around it exploded due to the mines, with the second one rocking the whole tank. However, the two-member crew appeared to be unhurt by the mines. Just moments later, a Ukrainian missile struck the tank, destroying it completely.

According to media reports, the incident took place last month when the tank was firing on Ukrainian positions in the Donetsk region. The area has been under constant bombardment by the Russian military.

On Wednesday, Moscow-backed separatists claimed that they were getting closer to completely encircling the town of Avdiivka, which is north of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk. Kremlin-backed troops claimed they have cut off one of the two main roads of the industrial town.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has crossed the 100-day mark. The conflict has led to widespread devastation, displacement, thousands of deaths and soaring food and fuel prices. Russia has currently moving forward in the east and south after its attempt to attack Kyiv was unsuccessful.

The Vladimir Putin-led government is currently involved in taking control of Luhansk, one of two provinces in the Donbas region. It has focused its offensive on the cities of Sloviansk and Sievierodonetsk.

As per an AFP report, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaida said on Tuesday that Russian troops have taken control of most of the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk. According to Gaida, Moscow’s forces are in control of about 70 percent of the city.

He also claimed that Russian soldiers damaged a tank storing nitric acid in their attempt to seize a chemical factory and appealed to residents to stay in their shelters.