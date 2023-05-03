Watch: Russian journalist covering war loads & fires missiles; says it is his 'hello' to Ukraine

A Russian journalist received huge backlash on social media over a video from the battlefield where he was reportedly gone to cover war, but was seen loading and firing a rocket launcher on Ukrainian soldiers.

While critics called him out for violating journalistic codes of reporting a war, the journalist touted as a ‘propaganda’ reporter, justified his act by saying its “a special case” because he’s helping his nation’s army to fight ‘Nazis’.

Gyunduz Mamedov, a former deputy prosecutor general for Ukraine, posted the video on Twitter and it shows the journalist on the front lines of warfare.

According to the English-translated captions, he discusses the use and operation of a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) in the video.

While doing that, the journalist starts helping the army load the multiple launch rocket. He even acknowledges his fault as a journalist by saying, “It is considered a violation of journalistic ethics, and Russia has always adhered to these norms, but I am sure it is a special case,” he said.

He then continues assisting soldiers with loading missiles. He says, “So, here’s my hello to them. This is mine”.

On this video, the journalist of the 🇷🇺propaganda channel shoots from the “Grad” MLRS. Journalists are called out to cover the war, and not become a part of it, taking a gun. Thus, they rudely violate journalistic standards, IHL and transform the “journalist” into an alleged… pic.twitter.com/t1zs1xadOw — Гюндуз Мамедов/Gyunduz Mamedov (@MamedovGyunduz) May 1, 2023

Because Russia is “fighting for our homeland” and against “the Nazis,” it is a “special case,” the journalist claims without any support.

Russia and its official media have often stated without evidence that Ukrainians are fascists and that Russia invaded Ukraine to “de-Nazify” the nation.

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, made the claim that he was striving to “de-Nazify” Ukraine at the outset of his invasion last year.

The Jewish president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has consistently refuted Putin’s allegations.

