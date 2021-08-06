Watch: Russian influencer drives with girlfriend tied to roof in bizarre 'trust test'; police launches probe

In the clip, Sergey Kosenko can be seen driving a green Bentley with one hand, while being handcuffed to his girlfriend with the other. The woman's mouth appears to be sealed with a piece of tape

A bizarre video recorded by a social media influencer in Russia has gone viral on the Internet, leaving people stunned. Sergey Kosenko recently shared the video of a trust test, wherein he drove around Moscow with his girlfriend tied to the roof of the car.

In the clip, Kosenko can be seen driving a green Bentley with one hand, while being handcuffed to his girlfriend with the other. The woman's mouth appears to be sealed with a piece of tape.

Watch the video here:

The video, which has been viewed over 1.4 million times on Instagram, left many aghast. Viewers were horrified by the clip and berated Kosenko for the dangerous stunt. Several users criticised him for setting up such an example for children.

Kosenko was fined 750 rubles for the outlandish stunt. He later issued a sarcastic apology, calling it a shame to lose the money.

The Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate has taken notice of the incident and is investigating it. Initial investigations reported that the Bentley which featured in the clip does not belong to the influencer.

The borrowed luxury vehicle has 68 unpaid fines.

Kosenko, who has over 5.1 million followers on Instagram, has become popular for the many trust tests that he undertakes with his girlfriend, to demonstrate their love for each other.

This is not the first time when the influencer has landed in controversy. Last year, he had posted a video from Bali, Indonesia, which featured him driving a motorcycle off a pier into the sea with his girlfriend standing at the back of the vehicle. The video was decried by many Indonesians as dangerous.

It also bought Kosenko onto the radar of immigration officials. He was deported from the island in January this year after hosting a party with over 50 guests in attendance, thus violating the COVID-19 restrictions in place.