Watch | Rollercoaster in UK gets stuck mid-ride, riders rescued immediately

A rollercoaster got stuck on the track in the middle of a ride at the United Kingdom's Blackpool Pleasure Beach. A video of the terrifying moment has gone viral on social media.

For people who want a bit of thrill in their lives, a rollercoaster can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. But it can also turn terrible if something unusual happens. Recently, something similar happened at the United Kingdom's Blackpool Pleasure Beach where several visitors had a horrifying experience while enjoying a rollercoaster ride at the beach.

On Sunday, a rollercoaster got stuck on the track in the middle of a ride. A Twitter user named Chron Sallie recently shared a video where a rollercoaster can be seen stranded on its track above the ground. Reports state that the ride was stuck more than 200 feet above ground level. In the clip, the riders can be heard screaming while some people were walking through the elevated track to reach the stranded individuals.

Watch the video:

When you’ve just got off the Big One and the next car gets stuck at the top 😱 #BlackpoolPleasureBeach #BPB pic.twitter.com/3McElARqGc — ChronSallie (@ChronSallie) May 15, 2022

Sallie wrote in the caption of the video, “When you’ve just got off the Big One and the next car gets stuck at the top.” The clip soon grabbed eyeballs across the internet. Users were left stunned after watching the terrifying video. The clip has already garnered more than 27,000 views so far.

According to a report in The Sun, the rollercoaster ride at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach is the tallest ride in the United Kingdom. The ride, which was installed in 1935, is 62-feet tall. The report also noted that after the mishap happened, the authorities of the amusement park gained access to the carriage of the ride and freed the visitors immediately.

This is not the only time a rollercoaster has stopped mid-ride. Last May, a rollercoaster in the United States got stuck due to some malfunction. The ride was seen hanging 20 feet above the ground with 20 visitors in it. Visitors were seen stranded along a horizontal loop. The video created much buzz across social media.