WATCH: Robotaxis in San Francisco cause massive traffic jam, makers blame internet shutdown for fiasco

Cruise, the self-driving car manufacturer, caused significant traffic disruption in San Francisco last Friday as ten of its controversial robotaxis came to a standstill due to the loss of their wireless signals.

This incident couldn’t have occurred at a worse time. Many residents of San Francisco remain deeply displeased with the recent decision by Californian regulators to allow autonomous vehicle companies to expand their operations within the city.

Consequently, the timing was particularly unfortunate for Cruise’s vehicles to become “immobile.”

Videos of the event depicted Cruise cars standing still on San Francisco streets, their blinkers activated, causing lines of conventionally driven vehicles to come to a halt behind them.

A Friday evening Twitter post, accompanied by multiple videos of the Cruise-induced traffic slowdown, bore the caption, “Self-driving operations suffered a major setback in North Beach.” The post also included a “wow, WTF!” exclamation for emphasis.

😬 @Cruise self-driving operations had a complete meltdown earlier in North Beach. We overheard on the scanner that all Cruise vehicle agents were tied up at the time (not literally) and so North Beach was going to get a delayed response. But wow, WTF!pic.twitter.com/D89xrSxAdu — FriscoLive415 (@friscolive415) August 12, 2023

Subsequently, in response to the post, Cruise attributed the slowdown to a large music festival in the vicinity, asserting that the festival had consumed all available bandwidth in the city.

Cruise stated in its response, “Connectivity to our vehicles was delayed due to wireless bandwidth constraints caused by the music festival. We are actively investigating and working on solutions to prevent a recurrence of this issue. We apologize to those affected.”

While this explanation is plausible, it underscores the necessity for meticulous preparation, especially when introducing driverless cars to a city already harboring reservations.

Ensuring reliable wireless connectivity should be a priority, particularly before events like Outside Lands, where bandwidth might be stretched thin by performances from artists such as Janelle Monae and Kendrick Lamar.

Furthermore, the concept of a car functioning solely with an internet connection raises questions about its viability during emergencies, service outages, or in rural areas.

A concerned resident, Jeffrey Bilbrey of San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood, brought attention to another critical aspect. Traffic slowdowns are not merely inconvenient but can also pose dangers. Bilbrey articulated, “Emergency vehicles cannot navigate through if needed. The path for these vehicles is obstructed.”

He continued, “We managed perfectly well before their arrival. We don’t require their presence.”