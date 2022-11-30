New Delhi: As the anti-zero Covid protests rage back home, Chinese nationals assembled outside the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Chicago asking its staff to conduct nucleic test on them as a ploy to shame the authorities.

In a Twitter post shared by Fang Zhouzi, a popular science writer, Chinese protesters can be seen holding placards and raising slogans outside the consulate asking its staff to come out and conduct nucleic acid tests on them.

“Tonight, at the gate of the Chinese Consulate in Chicago, protesters called the embassy staff to come out and do nucleic acid tests,” Zhouzi tweeted on Tuesday.

A Nucleic Acid Amplification Test, or NAAT, is a type of viral diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

China is witnessing unprecedented public protests against President Xi Jinping’s stringent zero-COVID policy that evoked strong support from the UN, the US and other nations.

China maintains a strict zero-Covid policy under which local authorities clamp down on even small outbreaks with mass testing, quarantines and snap lockdowns.

China has moved quickly to suppress demonstrations that erupted in key cities against the zero-Covid policy, deploying police forces at key protest sites and tightening online censorship.

The places where the anti-government protests have taken place have been sealed with barricades.

Also, several universities and colleges, including the prestigious Tsinghua University, where hundreds of students held blank paper protests – an act which has become a symbol of defiance against Chinese censorship – were advised to go to their hometowns.

Meanwhile, China on Tuesday said it will take steps to “minimise” the impact of its draconian coronavirus lockdowns.

Seeking to address international concerns, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China has been adjusting the zero-Covid policy based on the changing circumstances.

“We will keep improving science-based maximum protection to people’s lives and health and minimise the Covid impact on social economic development,” he said at a press conference.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.